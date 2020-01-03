Book fairs to be held in 31 Telangana State districts

Himayatnagar: Hyderabad Book Fair president Juluru Gaurishankar said that the organisation would try to organise the book fair twice in a year in Hyderabad and at all the district headquarters this year. He was speaking at the book fair success meet organised at a hotel here on Thursday. The 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair was held from December 23 to January 1.

Gaurishankar said attempts were being made to organise book fairs at village, mandal and district levels, instead of limiting itself to the state capital. He said that the recently held book fair was the fifth one after the new state of Telangana was formed and about 50 lakh book lovers visited the fair in the last five book fairs.

Gaurishankar opined that the fair would help the state government's efforts to transform the state into 'Knowledge Telangana.' He stated that about 8.5 people visited the 33rd national book fair. "Hyderabad Book Fair is determined to promote the year 2020 as year of literacy," he said. The books received as donation at the fair will be donated the library at Gundrampally of Nalgonda district, he said. Book Fair secretary Chandramohan, treasurer Rajeshwar Rao, members Narayana Reddy, Qayyum and others were present on the occasion.