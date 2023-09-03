Book on late CM YSR released

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 14th death anniversary of late Chief Minister Y S Rajashekar Reddy, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh launched the book ‘Raithe Rajaithe Vyavasaayam Pandage’ at an event held in the city on Saturday. The book was written by former MP and YSR’s friend KVP Ramachandra Rao and former Agriculture Minister CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy. Expressing happiness over the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijay Singh as chief guest at the event, KVP said that the book was brought with the Raghuveera Reddy’s and his experiences. Exuding confidence that the Congress would return to power, KVP recalled how YSR had hoped to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy while recalling the services of YSR, felt that the foundations laid by him continue to give strength to the party. He further added that the life of the former Chief Minister remains inspirational for everyone.