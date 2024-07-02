Book on new criminal laws released

Live
Hyderabad: A book “New Criminal Major Acts”, published by Gogia Law Agency and authored by advocate AP Suresh was released by senior advocate and MP Raghunandan Rao, and A Narasimha Reddy, chairman of the Bar Council of Telangana along with Bar Council of Telangana Members at a workshop on new criminal laws, organised by Forum for Nationalist Thinkers.
The new criminal laws i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshiya Adhiniyam & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, have come into force from July 1, 2024. The book presents a comprehensive analysis of the new laws, comparing them with the previous criminal statutes. It offers insights into the changes introduced by the new acts, accompanied by annotated clauses and brief explanatory comments on each provision.