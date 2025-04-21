Book on Telangana culture released

Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor of Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University Professor Surya Dhananjay launched a book ‘Chandulla Ellamma’ authored by Dr K Muthyam and translated into English by his daughter K Pratyusha Yamini.

In a programme organised in the Mini Hall at Ravindra Bharati, the book was released amidst the presence of intellectually rich gathering. Professor Surya Dhananjay commended the book’s unique literary and cultural significance and lauded the daughter’s act of translating her father’s work as a touching tribute to intergenerational intellectual legacy.

MLC Professor M Kodandaram, who reflected on the socio-political depth embedded in the narrative and emphasised the importance of bringing such rooted stories into contemporary discourse. Culture director Mamidi Harikrishna hailed both the original text and its English translation as crucial efforts in preserving and celebrating Telangana’s cultural and literary heritage.

Joining them were former Head of the Arts College at Osmania University Tula Rajender, former MLA and former President of the Osmania University Students Union Patlolla Shashidhar Reddy and former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University Professor Sayanna, a retired Professor, researcher, teacher by profession Subbachary Pulikonda among others.

Pratyusha Yamini, speaking about her journey of translating the work, described the process not merely as a linguistic task, but as a deeply personal and emotional act of honorin g her father’s life and literary vision.