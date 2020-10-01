Boy missing from Hyderabad traced in Tirupati

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy who went from Kukatpally Housing Board colony in Hyderabad on September 29 was traced in Tirupati. Bhavith called up her mother on Wednesday and informed her that he was in Tirupati.

Soon after the phone call, the boy's parents immediately rushed to Tirupati and the family is expected to reach their home today. Bhavith, a Class 9 student left his home after his mother chided him to attend online classes.

According to the police, Mahendra Gupta, a native of Mahabubnagar is residing at KPHB colony the fourth phase along with wife Santoshi and son Bhavith. After he went missing, the parents approached the Kukatpally police who registered a missing case and launched efforts to trace him.

However, the boy called his mother and informed her that he reached Tirupati. Mahendra Gupta and Santoshi along with the police went to Tirupati to bring back the boy. It yet to know how the boy reached Tirupati.