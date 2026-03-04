  1. Home
Man killed after car falls into a well in Nirmal district

  • Created On:  4 March 2026 1:06 PM IST
Man killed after car falls into a well in Nirmal district
For representational purpose

A dark shadow has fallen over Birnandi village in Khanapur Mandal, Nirmal district, following a fatal accident last night. A young man lost his life when his car lost control and fell into a well beside the main road.

Srinivas, a resident of Narsapur village in Kadam Mandal, was returning to his hometown from Rangapet village in Khanapur Mandal on urgent business when the incident occurred. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a well near Kommuthanda in Birnandi Gram Panchayat. Srinivas died instantly in the accident.

It is reported that Srinivas was employed as a manager at ‘Man Gromor’ company in Kadam Mandal. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident.

