Bridge construction causes traffic snarls in Secunderabad- Shamirpet corridor

Hyderabad: The ongoing construction of a new bridge connecting Secunderabad, Balamrai to Shamirpet has led to heavy traffic congestion in and around major connecting routes, including Paradise and Begumpet. With construction work progressing at key junctions, vehicular movement has slowed down considerably during peak hours, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Motorists reported long queues of vehicles and frequent bottlenecks as road diversions and partial lane closures were implemented to facilitate construction work.

Two wheeler riders and public transport users, in particular, are facing difficulties navigating through the narrow stretches near the construction site. Traffic personnel have been deployed to manage the flow and guide commuters through alternate routes. However, with the area being one of the busiest transit corridors linking Hyderabad to its northern outskirts, congestion remains a persistent challenge.

Authorities stated that the bridge construction is part of an infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving connectivity between Secunderabad, Balamrai and Shamirpet once completed. Commuters, while welcoming the project’s long term benefits, have urged the civic administration to speed up the work and ensure better traffic regulation in the meantime to ease current difficulties.