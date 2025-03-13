‘British, TG varsities must explore common ground for collaboration’

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education arranged a roundtable between the leading public & private universities from Telangana and British universities to explore trans-national education partnerships. The event was hosted by the British Deputy High Commission for TG and AP.

Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education, stated that while globalisation is an irreversible process and today exchange between universities of different countries is possible due to liberalisation, privatisation and digitalisation have created a borderless world. Prof Reddy added that the post-Covid world order will be guided by collaboration between universities across the national boundaries, as knowledge-based industries backed by emerging technologies, which will be governed by transnational structures of governance.

He further urged the representatives of the British and Telangana universities to adopt the best practices in Higher Education of each other and explore common ground for collaboration. Telangana is poised to play a vital role in the growth of the Indian economy, wherein the role of its institutions of Higher Education will play a vital role in providing skilled human resources to the world, he affirmed.

Addressing the gathering, Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to TG & AP stated, “The UK and Telangana share a strong commitment to academic excellence and innovation. This roundtable brought together leading institutions to explore new opportunities in trans-national education. By fostering collaborations, we are paving the way for greater academic exchanges and partnerships that will benefit students, institutions and businesses”.

The roundtable was attended by the Vice-Chancellors of prominent public universities of Telangana – Prof Kumar Molugaram – Osmania University, Prof K Pratap Reddy – Kakatiya University, Prof A Govardhan – Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy – Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Prof M Sitarama Lakshmi, Director IRC, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University. They offered an insight about the academic profile of their respective varsities and expressed their willingness to explore collaboration in the area of their specialisation.

The Vice-Chancellors and senior leaders discussed the opportunities to deepen partnerships and potential synergies in areas such as dual degrees and certifications, teacher and student exchange programmes, joint research projects.

The representatives of prominent British universities which included University of Birmingham, Heriot-Watt University, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Middlesex, University of Reading, University of Sunderland and the University of Wolverhampton interacted with the leaders of the Telangana universities and deliberated about the significance and opportunities provided by the dual degree programmes.