BRS alleges ‘shameless political nexus’ between Cong, BJP

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday accused both the Congress and BJP of operating a “shameless political nexus” in Telangana. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government was blatantly anti-Dalit and anti-tribal.

Speaking at a student convention marking the merger of Telangana Rashtra Vidyarthi Sainik Parishad into the BRS student wing, Rama Rao questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged collusion between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BJP MP CM Ramesh. Rao alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was awarding contracts worth thousands of crores to BJP leaders, specifically citing the Rs 1,600 crore ‘Fourth City Road’ contract given to CM Ramesh. “While the Congress Chief Minister hands out massive contracts to BJP MPs, Rahul Gandhi chooses to remain silent. Is he unaware of this dangerous alliance?” he demanded.

KTR also mocked Revanth Reddy for celebrating a letter from Sonia Gandhi, stating that Revanth had misinterpreted a polite message as high praise. “He couldn’t even read the letter properly. Instead of an Oscar, he deserves a ‘Bhaskar Award’,” KTR quipped. He further cast doubt on the authenticity of Revanth Reddy’s educational qualifications, remarking, “When he can’t understand a simple letter, it raises legitimate suspicions about his degree.”