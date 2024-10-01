BRS, Congress workers clash at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Telangana Bhavan on Monday when some of the Congress leaders tried to burn an effigy of the BRS working president in protest of the derogatory remarks allegedly made by the BRS party social media accounts. The Congress leaders led by a woman leader from the weavers’ cell came near the Telangana Bhavan at around 2:30 pm and tried to burn the effigy by pouring kerosene over it.

However, they were prevented from setting the fire. In the meantime, the Congress workers were chased down by BRS activists who were present inside the Bhavan. The BRS workers gave feisty blows to the Congress workers chasing them till the Maharaja Agrasen statue near the Telangana Bhavan. The police personnel present there intervened and prevented a further altercation.