BRS corporators pass no confidence motion against own Mayors, Chairmen

Hyderabad: In a shocker to the BRS party ahead of the public meeting in Nanded in Maharashtra, differences among the party leaders have come out open as party's corporators have passed no confidence motion against their own Mayor and Chairpersons in several urban local bodies in the State. While at some places, the Corporators are said to be unhappy with the chairman/vice chairman, at few places, there is conflict between the civic body chiefs with the local MLAs resulting in differences coming out in the open.

The councillors in the Municipalities of Pedda Amberpet, Tandur and Corporators in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation passed the confidence motions on Saturday. As many as 23 councillors belonging to various parties including BJP, Congress, TJS and AIMIM moved the no confidence motion against the chairperson T Swapna. Interestingly, about 20 BRS corporators have moved no confidence motion against their own Mayor in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation.

According to sources, there are differences among the party leaders in over 20 municipalities and all were gearing up for moving the motion. The mandatory wait period of three years for moving the no-trust motion and completed recently. With the completion of the period, the corporators in the ULBs have been planning to move.

Sources said that the party corporators were planning to move the no confidence motion in the ULBs of Manikonda, Narsingi, Adibhatla, Bandlaguda Jagir, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Vikarabad and others. The State government had amended the Municipal Act in the last Assembly session in August 2022 increasing the time limit from three years to four years. The bill was sent to the Governor for approval. However, with the governor not giving clearance to the bill, the corporators in the ULBs have got the opportunity to move the motion. It is learnt that the State government had given verbal orders to the officials not to entertain the no-confidence motion stating that the Act has been amended.

Technically, the time period has been increased as it was passed in the Assembly and Council. However, with the Governor not giving the approval provides scope for the corporators to settle the scores with their elected representative. Party leaders said that the issue would be sorted soon.

The party's working president KT Rama Rao has instructed the MLAs to talk to the sulking leaders and ensure the corporators do not go for the no-confidence motion. The party is slated to have the public meeting in Nanded on February 5 and the party leaders feel that differences among the leaders will give the wrong message. The party got permission from the authorities in Nanded to have the public meeting.