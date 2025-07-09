BRS demands 42% BC quota before local body polls

Hyderabad: As state cabinet ministers are expected to decide on local body elections, BRS leaders on Tuesday demanded that the government conduct the polls only after providing 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs), as per the Kamareddy declaration.

Addressing a press conference here alongside Leader of the Opposition in Council S Madhusudhana Chary, former MLA Srinivas Goud, and others, senior leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that there were speculations of a decision on local body elections being taken at the cabinet meeting on 10 July. “The Congress government has sent the bill to the Centre merely as a formality and washed its hands of the matter.

How will legality be achieved if the government simply issues a GO?” he questioned. “They claimed they would take an all-party delegation to Delhi. The Chief Minister is roaming around Delhi but is not paying attention to the BCs. BCs are not begging. It is not right to send someone to court and cheat,” stated Srinivas Yadav.

The BRS leader asserted that elections without proper reservations were unacceptable, and the government should proceed with polls only after legally ensuring the 42 per cent reservation. “If there is purity of mind, why were nominated posts not given to the BCs?” he asked.

S Madhusudhana Chary reiterated that local body elections should be held only after implementing 42 per cent reservations. He criticised the entire Congress rule as disorganised, noting that even after 40 per cent of their term, not a single promise for the BCs had been fulfilled. He claimed the BCs were being cheated. “Even after a hundred days since the bill was passed, there has been no word or concrete action. If 42 per cent reservations are not legally provided to the BCs, the Congress government will have to bear responsibility for the ensuing consequences.”

Srinivas Goud stated that while they had created a hue and cry with dharnas even before the bill reached Delhi, they have remained silent since it was sent. Gangula Kamalakar stated: “We advocated in the Assembly for a scientific method.