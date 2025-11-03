BRS demands ban on bulk hall bookings in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday urged the election authorities to prohibit and suspend booking of bulk function halls and community halls by Congress and its allies and prevent influx of non-resident voters in Jubilee Hills constituency.

A delegation of the BRS leaders led by P Shashidhar Reddy met the returning officer of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. BRS leaders said that it had come to their notice that the Congress and its allies were in process of bulk booking function halls and community halls across the constituency particularly in Rahmath Nagar, Erragadda, Yousufguda, Borabanda and adjoining divisions to illegally accommodate non-resident voters, men and women brought from outside areas with ulterior intention of casting votes on fake or fabricated voter IDs on polling day and also booth capturing.

The BRS leaders demanded that the officer prohibit further booking of function halls and community halls in Jubilee Hills constituency until verified as genuine, order surveillance and verification of all halls already booked in the constituency, deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across all polling stations and sensitive zones, install CCTV cameras and live webcasting systems in every polling booth, appoint Special Central Observers for Rahmath Nagar, Erragadda, Yousufguda, and Borabanda divisions, direct the State Election and Police Machinery to report compliance within 24 hours.