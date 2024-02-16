BRS demands govt for job notifications before LS polls

Hyderabad: Stating that appointment documents of notifications given by the previous KCR government were being given to the candidates in meetings at LB Stadium, the BRS on Thursday demanded the government to issue notifications for the vacant posts before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, BRS leader G Srinivas Yadav said that the Congress government had not given a single notification. They will only issue appointment papers for the exams and job appointments conducted by the previous government.

“They were posing for photos and not giving new notifications. I dare you to say in the Assembly meetings how many vacancies there are in which department,” said Yadav.

The BRS leader said that if job notifications were not issued, the party would fight against the government and the Congress party.

Party leader Vasudeva Reddy said that the 60-day rule by Revanth Reddy was full of publicity, whereas the administration was at a standstill.

“We have shown the number of notifications given by us in the previous government with figures. Revanth Reddy was beating drums, taking credit for the work done by K Chandrashekar Rao. He alleged that the recruitment of Gurukulams was not done properly.