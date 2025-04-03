BRS fires HCU drama salvo against Cong-BJP combine

Hyderabad: Condemning the lathi-charge on the students, the BRS leaders on Wednesday alleged that the Congress and BJP leaders were enacting dramas on HCU episode and asked the Union Ministers from the state to prove their commitment by stopping the police from entering into the University campus.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan along with N Bhaskar Rao, K Prabhakar Reddy, Palla Praveen Reddy, Vallamalla Krishna and others, MLA G Jagadish Reddy accused the government of misbehaving with students. The Congress came to power with the support of students and youth. After the Telangana movement in 1969, Hyderabad Central University came into existence. Students had to take to the road to save Central University. Congress means cases and lathi charges, said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader found fault with the Chief Minister and Ministers calling the students as ‘paid batch’. If the students are paid batch, will they bear the cases and lathi charges, he asked. The Ministers in the Congress party got their positions with payments, he alleged. He said that if the BJP had sincerity, it can stop the police by talking to the authorities. “BJP and Congress are playing a drama together.

If Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay had sincerity, they could stop the police from entering Central University,” said Jagadish Reddy, alleging that CM Revanth Reddy was taking 400 acres of land with the help of BJP.

The state government has rights over government lands but can the government sell parks and forests, he questioned, demanding the government to stop the massacre in HCU.