BRS govt spending for preserving caste-specific professions: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao has announced that the Telangana government is implementing a financial assistance scheme of Rs 1 lakh for BC caste professionals to protect the caste professions and provide financial support to them.

He said that on the initiative of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, cheques of Rs 1 lakh are being distributed directly to the beneficiaries without any collateral or guarantee through banks. “This is a great initiative by the Telangana government to help BC caste professionals. The financial assistance will help them to upgrade their skills, purchase tools and equipment, and start their own businesses. This will help to protect the traditional caste professions and promote entrepreneurship among BCs,” he said.

Harish Rao informed that the government has also taken several other measures to help BCs. They include Free power to Nai Brahmins and Rajakas; Distribution of sheep to Golla Kurumas; 50 per cent subsidy of yarn and textiles woven by the weavers and Cheneta Mitra.