BRS has no right to speak Telangana Talli statue: Former ZPTC

Shadnagar: Former ZPTC Venkat Ram Reddy stated that the BRS has no right to speak on the installation of the Telangana Talli statue.

Speaking at a press conference held at the MLA camp office in the town on Tuesday, he mentioned that the Telangana Talli statues installed before the movement period are still present and that the BRS government, during its ten-year rule, never cared about them.

He said that the BRS never even thought of installing new statues anywhere in the state. He explained that the design of the statue was done to reflect the identity of Telangana and that the Telangana Talli was installed based on the suggestions of the people, intellectuals, and poets. He mentioned that Revanth Reddy resigned from his position during the movement for the achievement of the Telangana State.

He also stated that Jupally Krishna Rao and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who were in the ruling party during the movement, resigned from their ministerial positions and played a key role in the achievement of the state. He said that despite knowing that it would harm the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi granted the separate State.

He explained that the Telangana government has recognised nine poets, writers, and artists in the state and decided to provide them with 300 square yards of house plots in Future City along with financial assistance of Rs1 crore.