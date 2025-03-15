BRS leaders file complaint against CM over ‘mortuary’ remarks

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Friday lodged a complaint against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his mortuary comments against the party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

The party leaders led by Medchal Malkajgiri district BRS president Shambhipur Raju lodged a complaint at Petbasheerabad police station. The BRS leaders alleged that Revanth Reddy while speaking in Ravindra Bharathi recently made derogatory comments, which hurt their sentiments and also crossed the line of political discourse. The BRS leaders said that such inflicting speeches promote violence and hatred. The Petbasheerabad police said that the facts in the complaint were being verified and necessary action would be taken. Party leaders including MLA KP Vivekanand Goud and Marri Rajshekhar Reddy were also present.

MLC elect D Sravan Kumar and others also lodged a complaint against Revanth Reddy at the Filmnagar police station. Sravan Kumar said that Revanth Reddy’s deliberate use of the word ‘mortuary’ was a sign that there was a threat to the life of KCR. This was not only a criminal threat, but also a conspiratorial act to increase unrest in the State and fear among the people. “If a person holding the constitutional post of Chief Minister publicly warns that a prominent leader in a democracy will be killed, doesn’t that mean that the government is plotting to kill him?” Sravan questioned.

The BRS leader demanded a case should be registered against Revanth Reddy immediately under IPC & BNSS sections, Revanth Reddy should be called for questioning and the conspiracy behind these comments should be exposed, security of KCR should be increased and steps should be taken to prevent government assassination conspiracies.