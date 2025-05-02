BRS leaders pick holes in TG model of caste census

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Thursday questioned how Telangana could be a role model for caste census as they alleged that the percentage of BC population was decreased from 50 to 42 per cent.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, senior leaders V Srinivas Goud, B Lingaiah Yadav, Anjaiah Yadav welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct caste census. Goud said that the caste census cannot be conducted in a haphazard manner; complete justice can be done to BCs only if they are provided 50 per cent reservation in legislatures. The BCs should be given 50 per cent reservation in education and jobs. There should be a ministry for BCs and funds allocated in budget as per the population ratio.

The BRS leaders pointed out that the Chief Minister says Telangana was the role model for the country in the caste census. How can it be a role model when the BC population was shown less? They alleged that the Telangana BC census was full of mistakes. The Centre should not take it as a model but should do it strictly. The Congress came to power at the Centre 11 times. Why could it not conduct a BC caste census for so long? Why did the Congress ignore the Kamareddy BC declaration? The Congress has always seen BCs as vote bank. Why is the government unable to publish BC census in Karnataka? Does the Congress have separate policies for separate States?

The leaders claimed that the party was the first to talk about BC census. They recalled that in 2014 itself the KCR government had sent a resolution to the Centre on reservations for BCs in legislatures. The BRS government sent the Assembly resolution demanding caste census in 2021 census. “CM Revanth Reddy should first give posts to BCs in his Cabinet according to population ratio,” they said.