BRS leaders to present Lagacharla case to President
Highlights
The BRS leaders have decided to seek the appointment of President Draupadi Murmu to bring to her notice the Lagacharla incident. The BRS leaders have already asked for the appointment of President.
The office of the President has sought information on the crackdown on tribals in Lagacharla. The party leaders have submitted information on forced land acquisition, police brutality, and sexual assault to the President's office.
The office of the President has sought information on the crackdown on tribals in Lagacharla. The party leaders have submitted information on forced land acquisition, police brutality, and sexual assault to the President's office.
Victims have already filed a complaint against the State government with the SC, ST, Women, and Human Rights Commissions over attacks and illegal arrests of tribal families in Lagacharla. The tribal women said that they will stay in Delhi until they meet the President, and their voices were heard.
