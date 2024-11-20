  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BRS leaders to present Lagacharla case to President

BRS leaders to present Lagacharla case to President
x
Highlights

The BRS leaders have decided to seek the appointment of President Draupadi Murmu to bring to her notice the Lagacharla incident. The BRS leaders have already asked for the appointment of President.

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders have decided to seek the appointment of President Draupadi Murmu to bring to her notice the Lagacharla incident. The BRS leaders have already asked for the appointment of President.

The office of the President has sought information on the crackdown on tribals in Lagacharla. The party leaders have submitted information on forced land acquisition, police brutality, and sexual assault to the President's office.

Victims have already filed a complaint against the State government with the SC, ST, Women, and Human Rights Commissions over attacks and illegal arrests of tribal families in Lagacharla. The tribal women said that they will stay in Delhi until they meet the President, and their voices were heard.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick