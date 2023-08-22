BRS manifesto at Warangal meet on Oct 16

Hyderabad : The announcement of the first list of BRS candidates has now spurred hectic political activity in the state. The Congress and BJP are also in line and planning to announce their candidates by the end of August or in the first week of September.

So far, they were not sure about the BRS plans about the candidates but now that the names have been announced, the Opposition parties feel that it would be easy for them to finalise their candidates and announce their manifestos.

The Congress will be announcing their declarations at different meetings in bits and pieces as they did in Karnataka. But the BRS has plans to announce its “power packed” manifesto on October 16 at a mammoth public meeting ‘Simhagarjana’ in Warangal district. The simple one-line slogan will be “Vote and support BRS if you want progress and development in the state.” KCR said his government had not only successfully implemented the assurances given in the manifesto but also added many other schemes which were not part of their manifesto.

They include Kalyana Lakshmi, Mission Bhagiratha, Dalit Bandhu, etc. Party leaders said as announced in the Suryapet meeting, the BRS will be increasing pension money under Aasara scheme. The Congress at its Khammam meeting announced the Rs 4,000 pension scheme. The BRS is likely to make it Rs 5,000.

The possibility of announcing another loan waiver scheme as KCR did in 2014 and 2018 is not ruled out. Similarly, the quantum of assistance under Rythu Bandhu is also likely to be increased. At present, farmers are getting Rs 5,000 per acre. It would be enhanced to Rs 7,000 or so, sources feel. The manifesto may also come with a policy on food processing industry as it has been promoting this on large scale in the state. Another issue which needs to be seen is whether it would announce unemployment dole again or not. KCR told the media on Monday that he could not implement it this time due to financial constraints following Covid pandemic and the cost involved in implementing flagship schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and two-bedroom houses, among others.