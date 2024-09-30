BRS netas’study tour to TN comes a cropper

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders' Chennai tour to study BC schemes turned out to be a flop show, as the party leaders could not meet any ministers from the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The delegation managed to meet only Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party leader and some officials, including the former chief secretary of the state.

A delegation of BRS leaders had planned to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and BC Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappa; however, their appointments were not finalized. Consequently, the BRS leaders could not meet the DMK leaders either.

The delegation, led by former Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, Rajya Sabha party leader V. Ravichandra, and others, was on a two-day visit to Chennai. They met with DMK president Veermani at the office of the Dravida Kalagam party to inquire about significant events related to the Dravidian movement.

Later, the leaders met former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Rammohan Rao to discuss various schemes. Praising the achievements in development in Karnataka under KCR, Rao noted that, like in many states, BCs in Telangana are fighting for their rightful share.

He explained that there is a long history behind the implementation of 69 percent reservation in education and jobs in Tamil Nadu, shaped by the consciousness of its people and the policies of political parties. He expressed confidence that BRS would achieve great success in its efforts. Madhusudhana Chary stated that he would prepare a report on the reservation policy and the historical, social, and political developments of Tamil Nadu to submit to KCR.