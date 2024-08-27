BRS set to go all guns blazing against Cong on declarations

Hyderabad: As a counter to the Congress party, the BRS leaders will be taking up public meetings at places where the ruling party had made several declarations and the first of the public meetings would be held in Warangal where the Farmers Declaration was made.

The Congress party had come into power by announcing Declarations for various sections of the society. The party had announced declarations like Farmers, Youth, BC, Minority etc. Under each declaration, the Congress had promised several initiatives for those sections. Now the BRS leaders are gearing up to target the ruling party over its promises. A senior leader of the party said that the party leaders will be creating awareness on the failures of the government in implementing the promises made to various sections through these declarations.

The BRS leader pointed out that the Congress party had announced Farmers Declaration in Warangal promising waiving of loans up to Rs 2 lakh. “Party leaders will be going to Warangal and take up a public meeting and expose the government. Not only this, we will go to every place where the declaration was made and educate people,” said the BRS leader. He said that the loan waiver was a big joke as not even 50 per cent of the farmers got the benefit.

The party leaders would also be targeting the government on the youth declaration in which there were five key promises. The BRS leader said that the Congress leaders had promised unemployed dole of Rs 4,000 but after coming into power they refused to have made such promise. They have been announcing taking up recruitment of 30,000 vacancies but the notifications for these posts were issued by the BRS government, recalled the BRS leader.

Another big promise the Congress leaders made was increasing the quota in the local bodies. The party leaders had promised increasing the reservations of BCs by taking up caste census. The BRS leaders said that they would bring pressure on the government to implement this promise before going to the local body elections. “We will not leave the Congress government until it fulfils their promises. We want them to implement the promises made to all the sections,” the BRS leader said.