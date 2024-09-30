BRS throws in its lot with distressed Musi evictees

Hyderabad: The BRS has promised full support to the people who are facing eviction threats because of the Musi beautification project, assuring that the bulldozers will have to pass over them before their houses.

The people living alongside the Musi river belt at different places invited BRS leader T Harish Rao, who tried to provide solace to the affected. While the BRS leader was supposed to visit Hydershakote, the people living in the colonies along the Musi stretch invited the BRS leader to express their pain.

Attacking the Revanth Reddy government on the demolition drive, Harish Rao demanded the government feed the poor first and then beautify the Musi. “We shouldn’t be using the Musi river beautification project to frighten or mislead the public. Instead of grand promises, how about taking practical steps to prevent sewage water from polluting the river?” asked Harish Rao, accusing the Chief Minister of using the Musi river beautification as a front for real estate dealings.

Rao assured Musi river project victims that the BRS party would stand as a shield against Congress’s bulldozer politics. He criticised the CM’s handling of the situation and vowed that the BRS would protect the homes of those affected by the Musi river project. “Call us if you’re in trouble. I promise, we’ll be there within 30 minutes. No bulldozer or JCB will be allowed to touch your homes without crossing us first,” Harish Rao declared, addressing the Musi river project victims who are facing eviction threats. Questioning the government's priorities, Harish Rao said, “Rahul Gandhi should replace the Congress party’s hand symbol with a bulldozer.”