BRS ticket fight refuses to die down as simmering continues across Telangana

Hyderabad: The ticket fight has not yet finished in the BRS. The party leaders have urged the Chief K Chandrashekar Rao to change candidates in constituencies refusing to work for them. At some place the leaders have taken up protest demanding tickets to their own leaders.

It has been three days since KCR had announced the candidates for the ensuing elections. However, the party leaders are unhappy with candidates in some constituencies. They include ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanchas who have been protesting against the candidates. A senior leader had objected ticket given to Shankar Naik from Mahabubabad.

MLC T Ravinder Rao said the party should change the candidate in the constituency. Talking to his followers, he said they were not against the party but won’t work if Naik is retained.

In case of Kodada MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav local leaders said there was no sympathy for him in the constituency. They wanted the party high command to change the candidate and cautioned that the party may lose if he was not changed.

There is a similar situation in the constituencies like Uppal and Ramagundam in Karimnagar as leaders want the party to change the nominees. Former Mayor BonthuRammohan, who is upset with the party’s decision to name a new candidate, has not been in touch with senior leaders. Rammohan has been expecting a ticket from 2018. Bheti Subhash Reddy was given the ticket then. With speculation of change in the candidature, both Subhash Reddy and Rammohan urged the high command not to give ticket to B Lakshma Reddy.

Meanwhile, the followers of Madan Reddy staged a protest in front of the residence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the city on Thursday demanding Narsapur ticket to be given to their leader. The BRS chief has kept the Narsapur nominee on hold. The party is planning to name State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunita Laxma Reddy. The followers of Madan Reddy said they won’t support the nominee if Madan Reddy was denied ticket.