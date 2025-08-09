BRS to approach Supreme Court seeking disqualification of MLCs

Hyderabad: After the disqualification plea of the MLAs, the BRS party leader will now approach the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of the members of the Legislative Council, who had joined the Congress party.

The party leaders left for New Delhi to file a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s directions to the Assembly Speaker to take action against MLAs who have switched parties within three months, the party has now focused on defecting MLCs. It is learnt that the BRS working president would be would personally file a case in the Supreme Court. According to party sources, the BRS working president has already reached Delhi and would be filing a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday to issue orders to the Legislative Council Chairman regarding the disqualification of MLCs. Along with him the party’s legal cell team also went to Delhi.

KTR said in the petition that if public representatives changes parties, they should morally resign from their posts and seek re-election. But many BRS MLCs who joined Congress, did not resign and the party has decided to take legal action against these defections. As many six MLCs of the BRS have joined the Congress party after the Congress came into power. The MLCs who joined Congress include Dande Vital, Bhanuprasad Rao, MS Prabhakar, Boggaparu Dayanand, and Egge Mallesham.