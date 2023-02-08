BRS trying to create impression of distancing from MIM, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the BRS was trying to create an impression that it was distancing from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) only after realising that Hindus in State were getting consolidated as a strong vote bank.

Addressing the valedictory meeting of the 11,000 Sakthi Kendra functionaries of the BJP held at Veda Convention Centre at Manneguda of Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency as part of 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa', he said there was a clear consolidation of Hindutva vote bank in State, which had created tremors in the ruling BRS.

"That is precisely why the BRS leaders sought to project in the State Assembly that they had nothing to do with the AIMIM. "I am challenging the MIM leaders to contest all the 119 assembly seats if they have no understanding with the BRS. We are ready to prove that they won't get deposits," he asserted

Bandi announced that the party would organise 11,000 street corner meetings under Sakthi Kendra limits in Telangana from February 10 to 25. The party would explain to people why they should vote for the BJP in the next elections.

"Such meetings, though attended by 100-200 people, would go a long way in establishing the party as a strong force and create new leaders. Even top BJP leaders like former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee and former Union Home Minister L K Advani had addressed meetings attended by even 20 people in the past and brought the party to this stage," he pointed out.

Asserting that the party was gaining ground in Telangana gradually, Bandi said the party, which had won just a single Assembly seat in 2018 elections, could win four Lok Sabha seats within six months and bag two more Assembly segments in by-elections, besides 48 GHMC seats.

"The Congress is now out of race, as people believe that any vote in favour of Congress would go to BRS. They have realised that BJP is the only force which can take on BRS," he stated.

Bandi paid rich tributes to party activists who had laid down their lives for protecting nationalism and integrity of the country and desired that BJP should come to power. "Now, we can generate a debate among people as to why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who had hitherto been confined to the farmhouse, is roaming around the country in the name of national mission." He lost touch with Telangana. He is afraid of losing power to BJP," he remarked.

He reiterated the allegation that KCR failed to implement many of his pre-election promises. "Now he is indulging in blatant lying to hoodwink people. He is not talking about real people's issues like loan waiver, unemployment allowance, job recruitment and subsidies. He betrayed people in several aspects," Bandi said.

The BJP president accused the BRS leaders of encroaching government lands worth crores in the name of Dharani portal, with the connivance of some district collectors. "We are gathering all details. We warn such officials who are allowing the KCR family to loot the public properties," he said.

Bandi said that he had identified several issues of common people, employees, unemployed youth, farmers and labourers during the Praja Sangrama Yatra. "They have realised that BJP is the only party fighting for them," he said.

He called upon party functionaries to put in their best efforts in eight months and dedicate their full time to party so that it would come to power.