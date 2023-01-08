BRS welcome in AP: Pawan

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said the BRS was welcome to contest the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

He said as long as it was TRS, it was a regional party with separate state as its main agenda, but after converting into BRS, the party claims to be adopting a national perspective. If it is so, there is nothing wrong for the BRS to contest the polls in Andhra Pradesh.

"Any party which wants to get recognition as a national party can contest in any state. Only thing is that there are certain contentious issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

What stand the BRS would take on those issues remains to be seen. In democracy, it is for the people to decide whom they want," he add.