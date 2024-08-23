BRS will ratchet up fight for loan waiver, says KTR

Hyderabad: Criticising the government and targeting CM A Revanth Reddy on the unfulfilled promise of a farm loan waiver, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the party would continue to fight at all levels until the government fulfils its loan waiver commitment.

Addressing farmers during the protest—against the government’s failure to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh and other issues—at Chevella, he recalled how Reddy, during his poll campaign, swore to Sonia Gandhi that the first signature he would make as CM would be to waive Rs 2 lakh in farm loans. However, the promise turned out to be hollow, with Reddy later backtracking on his words, as KTR pointed out.

He criticised Reddy for his failure to fulfil the loan waiver by August 15, despite making repeated promises, including swearing to deities. “He has not only deceived people, but also committed a grave sin by lying in the name of God,” Rao stated.

Lashing out at the government for disrespecting women leaders and journalists, he referred to the humiliation of Sabitha Indra Reddy, a respected leader, who was insulted in the Assembly by the CM.

He condemned the mistreatment of two women journalists in Kondareddypalli, questioning the CM’s integrity in allowing such incidents under his watch.

Rao highlighted the dire state of farmers under the Congress regime, drawing attention to the meagre Rs 7,500 crore disbursed so far for loan waivers. He called upon farmers to hold the government accountable, urging them not to let go of the issue until the promised Rs 2 lakh loan waiver is fully implemented.

He assured farmers that the party would continue to fight for their rights and would not rest until justice was served. He warned Reddy that his failure to deliver on his promises would lead to his downfall. “Running a government is not as easy as making promises," he remarked.

‘If the government continues to fail farmers, it will face consequences in the next elections’, Rao warned.