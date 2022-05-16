Brush up public speaking talent with Vaktha: Participants

Hyderabad: Even 'good speakers' can brush up their skills and talents after attending the two-day training on public speaking, felt the participants who attended the 102nd batch of Vaktha, jointly organized by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills, in Jubilee Hills on May 14 and May 15.

Most of those who took part felt like transforming into a personality that can change society. The aspiring politicians and social workers filled with high level of self-confidence vowed to bring an impact on society with their enhanced communication skills. Some felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days of training; they asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

Director (training) Kapil Group, faculty of the training programme D Bal Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note down and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators. Public speaking, he explained, was a kind of skill, which everyone could learn by regular practice. Reddy also presented certificates to the participants.

While providing their feedback, the participants felt that this well-organised programme was astonishingly easy to grasp with suitable examples.

BVV Satyanarayana of Kakinada described the training session with high-quality content, which was perfectly delivered to the participants. He noted that the training would help him overcome mistakes made in his daily life;felt that even those who feel they are good at speaking should attend the programme to improve their skills.

K Shyamala Devi of Hyderabad felt like shedding all her inhibitions after getting on stage; now she is able to talk with more confidence.

Mohan Shinde, an advocate of Nirmal, observed that this as one of important events in his life which provided him a base to overcome hurdles of life as he learned how to interact with people.

Dr Srinivas Suppala of Hyderabad also felt like shedding all his stage fear and termed two days of training as a great experience.

The 103 batch of Vaktha will be held on June 11 and 12, second Saturday and Sunday. For information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177