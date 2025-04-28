Brutal Murder in Hyderabad: Man Found Dead in Bank Lift

A horrific incident took place in Hyderabad where a man was brutally murdered in the lift of the Punjab National Bank building in Himayat Nagar, under the Domalaguda PS limits. Unknown assailants murdered him, threw his body in the lift, and fled the scene.

The bank staff, arriving for duty on Monday morning, were shocked to find the body lying in a pool of blood inside the lift. They immediately informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, Central Zone DCP Shilpavalli arrived at the scene, and the clues team collected evidence. Based on the manner of the murder, it appears the crime was committed due to old grudges and was carried out in a brutal manner.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They plan to examine CCTV footage to identify the victim and the perpetrators.











