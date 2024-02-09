  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BSP complains to take steps against encroachments in Srinagar colony

BSP complains to take steps against encroachments in Srinagar colony
x
Highlights

The BSP party leaders asked GHMC officials like JC, DMC, Town Planning, Health Department, EE, Malamghu to take action against those who have spread...

The BSP party leaders asked GHMC officials like JC, DMC, Town Planning, Health Department, EE, Malamghu to take action against those who have spread white dust, gravel and red soil near Srinagar Colony Harijan Cemetery for the last two months.


Finally today BLO Yogita along with her staff inspected the area where these piles were placed and spoke to the higher authorities and all the assurances were given that the problem will be resolved soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X