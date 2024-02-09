Live
BSP complains to take steps against encroachments in Srinagar colony
The BSP party leaders asked GHMC officials like JC, DMC, Town Planning, Health Department, EE, Malamghu to take action against those who have spread white dust, gravel and red soil near Srinagar Colony Harijan Cemetery for the last two months.
Finally today BLO Yogita along with her staff inspected the area where these piles were placed and spoke to the higher authorities and all the assurances were given that the problem will be resolved soon.
