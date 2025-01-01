Budget crunch hits minority welfare schemes across TG

Hyderabad: Though the State government had earmarked Rs 3,000 crore for the financial year (2024-25) for Minorities, it is yet to reach the halfway mark in its spendings. In wake of the budget crunch and spendings on other welfare schemes, the Minority welfare is getting the backseat.

As per the RTI information, spending on Minority Welfare remains at just over 26 per cent from 3,000 crore in the three quarters of the financial year (2024-25). With spendings on welfare only 18 per cent, out of the 2,997 crore earmarked from the latest budget, the expenditure has just crossed Rs 404 crore. Different wings continue to struggle for running the operations as only close to half has been spent so far. Rs 740 crore was earmarked for ‘establishment’, but it remains below Rs 400 crore. For ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ scheme, only Rs 215 crore were spent out of Rs 650 crore earmarked in the budget. Similarly the Wakf Board has spent only Rs 51.56 crore from Rs 120 crore.

While the bank-linked subsidy which has a budget of Rs 300 crore and Training & Employment with Rs 30 crore, welfare schemes of TSMFC are yet to cross Rs 1 crore in terms of expenditure, by the time RTI reply was received in the month of November.

“The government in Telangana has changed, but there is no noticeable difference in the budget allocation for minorities. Muslims are hopeful that the Congress government will allocate and spend a significant budget on minority communities,” an RTI activist M A Akram says.

In contrast, during the financial year 2023-24, the total budget allocated was Rs 2,195 crore and expenditure was Rs 1,755 crore. Similarly, for 2022-23, the total budget allocated was Rs 1,724 crore and spent amount was Rs 1,672 crore.

There is a growing demand that the State government must prioritise the Minority Welfare department’s spendings as most of the welfare schemes are yet to take off. In view of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holding this key portfolio, a few activists also reminded him about the election promises, including the proposal of Minority sub-plan.