Buffoons dragging me into drug case will face action: KTR

Hyderabad: The drugs controversy allegedly involving film personalities now seems to have become a tool for political criticism and challenges against each other.In an informal chat with media on Saturday, Minister for IT and TRS working president K T Rama Rao expressed surprise over the 'outburst' of state Congress president A Revanth Reddy who called KTR as brand ambassador for drugs in the State. Reacting to this, KTR threw a counter challenge saying that he was ready for any drug analysis and wanted Rahul Gandhi also to undergo the test.

He wondered why his name was being dragged by the opposition Congress in the drugs case which was being handled by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in the State. "Why am I being pushed into the drug scandal? What association do I have with it?" he asked.



KTR said, "Some buffoons lodged a complaint against him with ED without any evidence." He said cases will be booked against the leaders if they make wild allegations against KCR and him. The government would also not hesitate to register sedition cases if false and fake information was spread about the development of the State.

Referring to the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Nirmal meeting on Friday, KTR said leaders from Delhi are indulging in silly gully politics in the T state.

The leaders were trying to paint history with religious colour but they have no clue what people of Telangana want. He said June 2nd is the Telangana Liberation and Formation Day and ruled out the possibility of celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 by the State Government.

Referring to the entry of senior IPS official RS Pravaeen Kumar and YSRTP into politics in Telangana, he said that the new parties with the support of national parties were trying to divide the TRS vote bank. He said all these gimmicks by the opposition will not help them to win Huzurabad by-elections, he said.