Bus, railway stations bursting at the seams as markets bustle with festival shoppers

Hyderabad: With Dasara just around the corner, the festive spirit has begun to sweep across Telangana and neighbouring states. In cities like Hyderabad major bus depots, railway stations, and transit hubs are witnessing a massive surge of passengers returning to their native towns and villages to celebrate the festival with their families.

For many, Dasara is not just a religious tradition it is an emotional homecoming, a time to reconnect with roots, share meals with loved ones, and relive age old customs that define community life.

Bus stations overflowing with passengers

Passengers with large bags, gift hampers, and festive clothing can be seen in queues waiting for buses heading towards their destination. Road Transport Corporation officials say special services have been deployed to clear the rush, with thousands of additional buses planned over the next few days.

Despite the arrangements, platforms are buzzing with passengers arriving hours in advance to secure seats. Families carrying homemade sweets, sarees, gifts for relatives, and children dressed in new outfits reflect the excitement that accompanies the journey home during this season.

Shopping areas witness festive buzz

Meanwhile, shopping hubs across the city from Begum Bazaar, Koti, Charminar, and Sultan Bazaar to malls in Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and LB Nagar are glowing with festive energy. Clothing stores, jewellery showrooms, footwear outlets, toy shops, and electronics stores are witnessing record footfall.

Women are seen buying new sarees, bangles, and traditional accessories, while children are busy picking out festive wear and toys. Men, too, are filling stores to grab outfits, gadgets, and last minute essentials.

Vendors selling flowers, kumkum, decorative torans, idols of Durga, and pooja items are lining the streets with colourful displays. Many families say they are shopping not only for themselves but also for relatives back in their hometowns.

Homecoming is an emotion, not just a trip

For many urban migrants, returning to their village is the most meaningful part of Dasara. People working in IT companies, the private sector, government departments, and colleges are all planning their journeys in advance. With schools and offices shutting down for the long weekend, entire families are heading out together. Villages across Telangana are gearing up for their signature celebrations Ravan Dahan, community feasts, and pooja ceremonies at local temples.

In many places, artisans are giving final touches to effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna. Cultural programmes are being organised with community participation at Durga pandals. Local markets in towns are also bustling with people shopping for flowers, vegetables, sweets, and traditional decorations.

Some cities have announced temporary counters to manage ticket bookings. Railway stations like Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Lingampally are equally crowded with packed trains heading in all directions.

Festival begins in the heart before it lights up the home

As the Dasara vacation begins, it’s clear that no matter how busy cities grow, the call of one’s hometown remains strong.

The packed buses, overflowing stations, crowded bazaars, and excited faces all tell the same story, festival time is family time, and the journey home is as much a celebration as the rituals themselves. With suitcases full of sweets and hearts full of anticipation, thousands are setting off to villages where memories wait, traditions live on, and Dasara is celebrated not just in homes, but in the soul of the community.