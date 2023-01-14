Bustling Hyderabad roads turn empty

Hyderabad: The bustling city of Hyderabad wore a deserted look on Saturday as most of the citizens left for their hometowns to celebrate Makara Sankranti. The busy areas like Abids, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, HI-TEC City and Kukatpally roads were less populous and free from vehicular traffic all through the day.

Traffic police were relaxed in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates as the movement of vehicles on the roads was thin. However, the recreation centres like Tank Bund, Lumbini Park, NTR Gardens and Shilparamam buzzed with entertainment and cultural programmes.

Youths were busy flying in these areas since morning. Locals gathered in a big number to celebrate the festival at Shilparamam. The Police were hardly seen on the roads to monitor vehicular traffic and highway patrolling due to low density of vehicular movement on the outskirts of the city. Kite shops and sweet centres flooded with people in the afternoon.

Colorful kites were in high demand at the sale counters in King Koti and Charminar. Students, youth and girls were actively participating in the kite flying. After two years of the Covid restrictions, people were joyous to celebrate the kite festival with excitement and pomp. Many youth flocked to markets to buy kites, manjha, and other festive items.

Markets in Begum Bazar, Dhoolpet, and Mangalhat were also flooded with customers. A Venkat from Dilsukhnagar said he bought kites from Begum Bazar to fly big time on festival day on Sunday. All his friends and close relatives join him in flying kites from his terrace.

Most of the general shops were closed early in the night due to paucity of customers. Only eateries were seen open as they were receiving online orders in the night from the customers who were busy celebrating the festival with relatives.