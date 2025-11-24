Cadets showcase grit, glory and discipline

Hyderabad: TheNational Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana marked the 78th NCC Day with grandeur and patriotic fervor at the Mehdipatnam Military Garrison in Hyderabad on Sunday. The celebrations brought together serving and retired Defence personnel, NCC alumni, dignitaries and cadets, reflecting the enduring spirit and legacy of the Corps.

Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), attended as the chief guest and received the salute from cadets.

Major General Misra lauded the cadets for their commitment and enthusiasm. He emphasised the NCC’s pivotal role in shaping responsible citizens who are motivated to serve the nation. “The NCC is not just about drills and uniforms; it is about building character, instilling discipline and nurturing leadership,” he remarked, urging cadets to continue their journey of service with dedication and integrity.

Following the parade, cadets enthralled the audience with cultural performances, a horse show, and tent pegging displays, all of which highlighted the values of teamwork, precision and resilience that the NCC instills in its members.

Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (AP & T), interacted with the media and shared highlights of the cadets’ achievements during the year. He proudly noted their first-place finish in the Flag Area competition, outstanding cultural performances at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025 in New Delhi, and securing second position in the All India Thal Sainik Camp (Girls).

He also outlined initiatives undertaken by the Directorate, aimed at enhancing training standards and expanding opportunities for cadets to participate in national-level events.

The event concluded on a solemn and patriotic note with the rendition of the NCC song and the National Anthem. A photography session with alumni added a nostalgic touch, bridging generations of cadets who have carried forward the NCC’s legacy.