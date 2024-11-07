Cancer Awareness Program Organized by NCC and Srinidhi Educational Group

Live
Tirumalagiri: In a significant effort to combat cancer, Cantonment Legislator Sriganesh participated in a Cancer Awareness program held by the 2(T) Battalion NCC in Secunderabad, in collaboration with the Srinidhi Educational Group. The event aimed to educate the public about the risks associated with cancer and promote healthy lifestyle choices.
During the program, Sriganesh emphasized the importance of avoiding harmful habits as a key measure to help reduce the cancer epidemic. He urged attendees to adopt healthier lifestyles, highlighting that prevention and awareness are crucial in the fight against this disease.
The event also saw participation from notable representatives such as Sarita, Murali Mudiraj, and Bhavani, along with members of the Srinidhi Educational Society, all of whom contributed to the knowledge-sharing and awareness initiatives presented during the program.
This collaborative effort aims to inspire individuals and communities to take active steps in preventing cancer and prioritizing health.