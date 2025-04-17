Cantt MLA Sri Ganesh petitions minister for funds

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh submitted a representation to Transport and District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and sought allocation of special funds for the development of the Cantonment constituency.

The representation letter apprised about reason for sanctioning funds, which included to complete the stalled works of community halls in the constituency and to construct new halls, to establish open gyms with greenery for the health of the people and to develop the parks in the constituency, including walking tracks in them, and to provide sports equipment for children.

He also urged for developing the graveyards in the constituency.