CARE Hospitals marks International Nurses Day with week-long celebrations

Hyderabad: CARE Hospitals marked International Nurses Day with a week-long series of celebrations and community outreach initiatives, honouring the unwavering commitment and vital contributions of its nursing workforce across its network of hospitals.

This year’s global theme “Our Nurses. Our Future. The Economic Power of Care” resonated deeply across CARE Hospitals as each facility engaged in diverse activities to honour and uplift its nursing teams. The celebrations included motivational sessions, cultural events, skill enhancement workshops, recognition ceremonies, and wellness initiatives, all aimed at celebrating the spirit, resilience, and dedication of nurses.

Vishal Maheshwari, Group Chief Financial Officer, acknowledged the critical role nurses play in delivering healthcare. They emphasised the need for nurses to empower themselves and how CARE Hospitals supports the growth and development of its nursing teams.

As a part of its commitment to community care, CARE Hospitals also organised a free health screening camp for children at local orphanages. The initiative offered paediatric health check-ups, nutrition assessments, and consultations, bringing smiles and care to children in need.