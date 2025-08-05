  • Menu
Case against Bandi Sanjay dismissed by special court

Hyderabad: The Special Court for Public Representatives in Nampally on Monday dismissed the case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and 10 other BJP leaders.

The case stemmed from a 2021 incident during Sanjay’s tenure as the BJP state president, when he visited wood purchase centers in the Nalgonda district. Authorities had registered the case under Sections 143 and 183 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to unlawful assembly and obstruction of public service, respectively.

Lawyers representing Bandi Sanjay submitted a quash petition before the Special Court, arguing for the case’s dismissal.

This dismissal marks the conclusion of a legal episode that had lingered for nearly four years.

