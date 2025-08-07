Case booked against unruly students for flaunting swords at birthday bash

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police booked a case against a group of students for dancing with swords during birthday celebrations organized at Syedaliguda in Asifnagar on Monday night.

The celebrations turned chaotic as attendees brandished weapons and disrupted the neighbourhood with loud DJ music.

The video of the students cutting cakes with swords and dancing with them in the colony went viral on various social media platforms. This prompted the police to take suo motu cognizance of the incident and register a case under relevant provisions of BNS.

Though the incident occurred on Monday night, it came to light on Wednesday as the video of the students dancing with swords went viral on social media.

In all, over 10 youngsters, mostly students, participated in the birthday celebrations of a student. Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the organiser of the birthday party, Mohammed Fazal, under multiple charges.

Asifnagar Inspector N Anand said a FIR has been issued and further investigation was on. “As most students were minors, the police are seeking legal opinion before initiating necessary action against them as per rules.”