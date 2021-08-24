Cases: Balladeer Gaddar calls on Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Balladeer Gaddar on Monday called on Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and discussed the cases pending against him. He urged Reddy to get him the appointment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah so that he could explain the cases filed against him in various States.

Gaddar had earlier met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take initiative in order withdrawal of cases filed against him.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he had joined the mainstream after coming out of the naxal movement in 1990. The balladeer recalled that a murder attempt was made on him on April 6,1997 adding he still has a bullet in his spinal cord.

Gaddar said the presence of the bullet had caused several health problems. He has been under observation of doctors since then. He rued the publicity being given that he has been absconding.