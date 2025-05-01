Caste census to begin from Sept: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, and Dr K Laxman, the National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, welcomed the decision by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. On Wednesday, the leaders stated, “This bold and transparent move marks a significant step toward social justice, informed policymaking, and the strengthening of India’s social fabric.” Kishan Reddy announced that the caste census will be conducted over two years starting in September this year.

He noted that various States have been conducting their own surveys under the guise of a caste census, which has raised public concern. Therefore, he stated that it is a positive development for the Central government to decide on a national caste census that considers public opinion and promotes social harmony.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that this decision was not made suddenly by the Central government. He referred Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement from September 18, 2024, stating, “Everyone will be informed about the caste census at the appropriate time. Accordingly, the Central Government has now announced this decision.”

Dr Laxman noted that the last comprehensive caste census in India was conducted by the British government in 1931. Since then, aside from data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no official caste enumeration has occurred at the national level. For decades, the lack of accurate data has hindered the formulation and implementation of welfare policies for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other marginalised communities.

He criticised the Congress party and its allies for their duplicity regarding the caste census issue. While in opposition, Congress has repeatedly used the demand for a caste census as a political slogan, making promises in manifestos and public rallies. However, when in power, Congress governments have consistently failed to deliver. In 2010, under the UPA, a group of ministers was formed to discuss the caste census, but the Congress government chose to conduct only a survey instead of a full, transparent enumeration, he said.