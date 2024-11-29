Catalysing economic growth: HMRL turns 7

Hyderabad: It is going to take between 12 and 15 months for new three-coach metro train sets to join the existing 57 three-coach train sets of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), as the technical and financial negotiations underway with BEML and others, stated L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director KVB Reddy on Thursday. He was speaking at the 7th anniversary celebrations of HMR at Ameerpet interchange station.

“We have been trying to get new train sets for the last one-and-a-half years despite financial constraints and even held negotiations with the Nagpur and Pune Metros. We had earlier loaned a few of our trains to Nagpur Metro and sought four-five trains but it did not materialise as their passenger numbers shot up with more metro lines commissioned,” said KVB Reddy.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, highlighted the vision and unwavering commitment to revolutionise Hyderabad’s public transport system. “Hyderabad Metro Rail is not just a mode of transportation; it’s a catalyst for economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. It has significantly reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and enhanced the overall quality of life for our citizens,” he said.