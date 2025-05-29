CBC accords accreditation to NIGST

Hyderabad: The National Standards for Civil Services Training Institute (NSCSTI) under the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) is proud to announce the accreditation of the National Institute of Geo-informatics Science and Technology (NIGST) Hyderabad under Survey of India, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

This prestigious recognition signifies NIGST’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality professional education and training programs in the field of Geospatial Sciences and Technology.

Following rigorous scrutiny and verification of NIGST’s training activities, an on-site assessment was conducted on May 27 and 28 by a team led by Ch Venkateswara Rao and a team of experts from CBC, New Delhi. NIGST has been awarded accreditation with the “UTTAM” level of recognition.

This evaluation meticulously assessed NIGST’s adherence to the eight pillars outlined in the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI). These pillars encompass crucial aspects like training needs assessment and course design, faculty development, resource and training targets, trainee support, digitalisation and training delivery, collaboration, training evaluation and quality assurance, operations and governance.