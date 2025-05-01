CCoE Hyd’bad announces partnership to tackle emerging cyber threats

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards strengthening cyber security capabilities, the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) Hyderabad, Dikanz Company, and Haramain Sharifain University have announced a collaborative partnership to address emerging cyber threats.

Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO of CCoE Hyderabad, said, “With cyber crime damages expected to exceed $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, and India alone needing over 4.5 lakh cyber security professionals, this initiative could not be timelier.”

“By bringing together strategic innovation, practical education, and ethical leadership, we are building a cyber-strong future for India and beyond,” he added. On Wednesday, an MoU was signed between CCoE and Dikanz Company in this regard. This alliance also seeks to foster skilled talent, support startups, and drive research across multiple sectors.

The collaboration is built around five pillars – student empowerment, startup enablement, global programme expansion, research and innovation, and talent gap bridging. Programmes such as Cyber Diksha, Hackathons, and Cyber Security Ideathons will offer immersive learning, while incubation and mentorship will help startups enter both domestic and Middle Eastern markets.

“Our experience across India and the Middle East gives us a unique ability to bridge business and educational needs,” said Mohammed Naveed Khan, CEO of Dikanz Company. “This partnership is not just about security – it is about creating opportunity.”

Vaseem Uddin, Chairman and Director of Dikanz, emphasised, “We are integrating cyber security with wider educational goals, including AI, robotics, and even aeronautics, to prepare students for the technologies of tomorrow.”

“Cyber security is an important dimension in the digital ecosystem we live in. By training them in cyber security, we are harmonising sacred knowledge with modern excellence,” noted Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Founder and Trustee of Haramain Sharifain University. “Our goal is to produce leaders who are not only skilled, but also ethically grounded”, he added.