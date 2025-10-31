Central Bank of India’s MD & CEO assures enhanced corporate support

Hyderabad: Kalyan Kumar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Central Bank of India, visited Hyderabad October on 29 and 30 on his maiden tour after assuming office on September 30.

During the visit, he participated in a Corporate Customer Meet organised by the Hyderabad Zone, along with senior officials, including Zonal Head Dharasing Naik and General Managers. Vasti Venkatesh and Sanju Manglurkar.

The event saw active participation from leading corporates and export industry representatives. Kalyan Kumar emphasised the bank’s renewed focus on corporate lending to drive sustained growth and stable income.

He engaged with clients across NBFC, Manufacturing, EPC, infrastructure, realty, pharmaceutical and agri sectors, understanding their financial requirements and exploring enhanced collaboration opportunities.

Assuring timely support for working capital and project funding, he encouraged the Hyderabad Zonal Office to deepen existing relationships and foster new ones. Highlighting the strong business potential of the region, he expressed confidence in achieving significant growth in corporate advances in the coming quarters, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to India’s economic progress and overall business expansion across retail, agriculture and MSME segments.