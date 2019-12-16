Central govt official inspects market yard

Bowenpally: The Joint Secretary, Union Rural Development, Leena Johri, visited Bowenpally market yard on Monday. During her visit, she studied the grading of vegetables at the market yard and interacted with staff and farmers who brought their produce to the market.

She discussed about the various issues and conditions at the market. Johri was accompanied by market yard vice-chairman Uday Kumar, market committee member Balraj and agriculture and marketing department officials.