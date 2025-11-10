Central Zone DCP emphasises professional policing and integrity

Hyderabad: TheDeputy Commissioner of Police (D C P), Central Zone, K Shilpavalli, emphasised Fair, Firm, Friendly, and Professional Policing during a meeting convened on Sunday. The meeting was conducted to clearly outline the operational roadmap for the officers of Central Zone, in alignment with the strategic vision of Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

During her address to nearly 600 officers, the D C P highlighted that the D G P believes the essence of policing lies in being citizen-centric, empathetic, and integrity-driven. She directed all officers to ensure they uphold the highest ethical and professional standards in both conduct and performance, and to be constantly guided by these values in the discharge of their duties.

The D C P reminded all officers that while only a small fraction of the public visits a police station, every such interaction shapes the perception of the entire department. Therefore, officers must demonstrate empathy, lend a patient ear to grievances, and perform their duties with absolute commitment and sincerity. She motivated the force to do ordinary tasks in an extraordinary manner, fostering trust and respect through professionalism and service excellence.

Shilpavalli also underscored the importance of neatness and discipline, both personal and institutional. Cleanliness and orderliness within police stations were identified as reflections of organisational pride and public respect. Officers were urged to present themselves smartly and confidently in public, projecting the dignified image of the department at all times.

In addition, the D C P stressed the need for strengthening public relations through regular community interaction, awareness programmes, and the effective development of human intelligence networks. Such initiatives, she noted, are crucial for proactive policing and crime prevention. Concluding the meeting, D C P Shilpavalli reminded all personnel that whether on or off duty, every officer represents the image of the Hyderabad City Police and Telangana Police.

Hence, utmost caution must be exercised in personal behaviour, professional relationships, and financial discipline. Any lapse in integrity or conduct, she warned, would invite strict disciplinary action.